Let your kids kick off their summer by learning the basics of fly fishing on June 11

Summer is here, and as kids get out of school and begin looking for something to do, here is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

On June 11 (Free Fishing Day), Idaho Fish and Game is partnering with the Idaho Master Naturalists, Panhandle Chapter of Trout Unlimited and North 40 Outfitters Fly Shop from Ponderay to offer a Youth Fly Fishing Clinic.

The event will be held at the Fish and Game Waterlife Discovery Center in Sandpoint, and it will run from 9-11 a.m.

Registration is required and be completed here. There are only 25 spots available, so sign up now before it fills up! The cost to attend is a mere $9.75 – not bad, right?

Please note that the clinic is for kids ages 10-17.

What to expect

We have a fun-filled day planned, sure to not disappoint! Attendees will get to participate in more than just hands-on fly fishing instruction. They will also enjoy the summer season opening of the Waterlife Discovery Center, which will include a tour and background of the on-site Sandpoint Fish Hatchery, a tour of the Waterlife Discovery Center grounds and facility, presentations on trout conservation and identification, fly-tying and so much more!

The roots of fly fishing run deep and strong in Idaho. By allowing your kids to participate in this fly fishing clinic, you are directly connecting them with those roots. Perhaps more importantly, you are equipping them to engage with nature and wade the clean, cold streams of our state in pursuit of iconic trout species to which Idaho is home.

We can’t think of a better start to the summer for just about any kid.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions about the fly fishing clinic.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.