Gradient MSP Surpasses 500 MSP Partners in Just 6 Months
PSA Integrations startup welcomes Partner Advisory Council (PAC) to support hypergrowth
June 3, 2022—Calgary, AB Canada for immediate release: Today Gradient MSP announced it has reached a significant milestone, 500 MSP businesses (partners) are now realizing the rewards of automated billing, just six months after launching its billing reconciliation module. To date, Gradient partners have realized thousands in savings, and most recently Paco Lebron, founder, and CEO of ProdigyTeks realized a profit of $36,000 USD per year thanks to Gradient.
“It took five minutes for the team to connect my PSA to Gradient’s platform and within 10 minutes, we synced vendor services to actual client usage. We could immediately see unbilled services, resurfacing annual profits of close to forty thousand dollars,” says LeBron. “With the help of Gradient’s billing module, we can focus on growth and start working on other business goals much sooner than expected.”
Gradient works with MSP partners every day through the development, testing, launch, and support phases. To further meet the needs of their expanding partner base, Gradient has created a Partner Advisory Council (PAC).
“Gradient MSP is making billing simpler, more predictable, more accurate, fact-based, and centralized, with a focus on profitability and locating lost revenue,” says Jim-Barry Behar, President at Relentless Solutions. “Vendors are supported by Gradient and only need to connect to a single API. Gradient’s Synthesize API is designed to make it simple for vendors to provide consumption or usage data to the Gradient services, interpret/present the data, and let the MSP align the counts of usage to a given agreement line item, regardless of which PSA the MSP is using.”
Jim Barry and Paco LeBron along with Sean Wright, Partner of Affinity Technology Partners; Brian Weiss, CEO of ITECH Solutions; Dawn Sizer, CEO of 3rd Element Consulting; Mikey O'Toole, Managing Director of MJCO; Paul Brunet, CEO of Great White North; Thomas Vaughan, President of Central Technology Solutions; and Wayne Hunter, CEO of AvTek Solutions Inc., have joined Gradient’s PAC.
“We are honored to welcome this fine group of forward-thinking and well-respected MSP leaders to our PAC,” says Colin Knox, co-founder and CEO of Gradient MSP. “Gradient is obsessed with delivering what MSPs need in a way that exceeds their expectations, and this group will play a significant role in making that possible.”
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem.
About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable™)
Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP’s Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://app.usegradient.com/registration.
