Disrupting the System Celebrating 5 Years of Provocative Conversations to Spark Positive Change

This year’s hybrid event highlights changemakers and focuses on practical solutions to drive equity and improve access and health outcomes in cancer care.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s hybrid event highlights changemakers and focuses on practical solutions to drive equity and improve access and health outcomes in cancer care.
WHAT: Disrupting the System V is an annual summit hosted by Lazarex Cancer Foundation that provides a platform for provocative and constructive dialogue to drive positive change in the fight against cancer and cancer health disparities. This event brings together disruptors, innovators and changemakers in oncology and patient advocacy all united in one goal: searching for solutions to better level the playing field when it comes to cancer health disparities, patient access and cancer health outcomes.
WHEN: June 15, 2022. 5-7 PM Eastern/ 2-4 PM Pacific
WHERE: This year’s event is hybrid. It will be shared via livestream link to registrants before the event. A limited number of tickets are also available to attend in-person in New York City. Register HERE.
WHO: Disrupting the System V will feature a fireside chat with Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) about the Diverse Trials Act which he and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) are co-sponsoring to improve clinical trial participation among communities of color. Senator Menendez and Neighborhood Cancer Care Ambassador Freddie Muse Jr. will be awarded Disruptor Awards, and patients will share their stories. The event also includes two disruptive conversations with some of the biggest innovators in oncology and patient advocacy including:
- Alicia Staley, VP of Patient Engagement at Medidata
- Dana Dornsife, Founder & Chief Mission and Strategy Officer of Lazarex Cancer Foundation
- Danielle Carnival, PhD, White House Cancer Moonshot Coordinator
- Jane Garcia MPH, CEO of Clínica de la Raza Cancer Care
- Jeanne Regnante, Strategic Health Equity Advisor, Tigerlily Foundation, Founder & CEO, Patient 3i, LLC.
- Marya L. Shegog, PhD, MPH, Health Equity & Diversity Coordinator, Lazarex Cancer Foundation
- Rhonda Long, Lazarex VIP (Very Important Patient)
- Richard N. Gottfried, New York State Assembly Member
- Sharrelle Barber, ScD, MPH, Director of The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements, and Population Health Equity at Drexel University
- Stephanie Rivera, MPH, CEO of Lazarex Cancer Foundation
HOW: The event works to drive positive change through disruptive conversations and this year will do that through two panel discussions.
Panel 1 - The Dirty Little Secret in Healthcare: How Insurance Impacts Your Cancer Journey: Did you know when people are diagnosed with cancer, their ability to access treatment and surgeries more often comes down to the type of insurance they have? In this panel, we'll talk about how often this happens, what it means for patients and most importantly - what can be done to change it.
Panel 2 - Reporting Cancer Clinical Trial Patient Participation: Why FDA Guidance is Not Enough: Did you know the FDA doesn't mandate reporting of race and ethnicity in clinical trials? Lack of participant data results in the absence of information on risks and side effects for patients of color - even for treatment of cancers that predominantly affect patients of color. We'll dig into what's happening now and what can be done to ensure that all drugs are safe, effective and equitable.
About Lazarex Cancer Foundation
The unique mission of Lazarex is to improve the outcome of cancer care - giving hope, dignity and life to advanced stage cancer patients and the medically underserved by helping with travel costs associated with FDA clinical trial participation, identification of clinical trial options and community outreach and engagement. In 15 years, Lazarex has assisted more than 7,000 patients. Learn more at www.Lazarex.org.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. It helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world’s most-used platform for clinical development, commercial and real-world data.
