DOH News Release: Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory files Notice of Cessation for NPDES permit

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) received a Notice of Cessation from the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) International Observatory for its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The permit authorized discharges of storm water associated with Thirty Meter Telescope construction activities.

Since TMT filed a Notice of Cessation, it will not be allowed to conduct further construction work unless a new permit is issued. TMT indicated to DOH that it will apply for NPDES General Permit coverage. DOH is committed to a robust and transparent public participation process, including a public meeting, for any new permit application.

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806

