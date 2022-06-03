Red Torpedo and Ton Up Clothing Arrive Back at World-Famous Isle of Man TT After 2-Year Hiatus
Red Torpedo Motorcycle Racing Clothing Company Returns to Traders Area at Oldest & Most Dangerous Racetrack in the WorldUSA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 1907, the Isle of Man TT has held a unique position within the sphere of motorcycle racing – but, more widely, within the world of motorsport. The TT is considered to be the most dangerous racetrack in existence.
TT Racing has returned this week for the first time in 2 years, after being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, due to Covid.
Red Torpedo, the #1 indie casual motorcycle clothing company in the UK, has been a part of the TT since 2007, providing race-inspired and signature racer collection designs on their Red Torpedo Racing and Ton-Up Clothing collections of shirts, tees, sweatshirts, waffles, hoodies and a host of accessories. Revered in racing for their superior-quality design, build, and fabrics, the company is back with a stand in the Trader’s Area at the TT, it was announced today.
“It’s been almost three years since we were last here at the TT, and we’re thrilled to be back for IOMTT 2022,” says Bill Gordon, CEO. “We’ve always been absolutely drawn to the UK motorcycle racing scene, and our John McGuinness, Lee Johnston, Dean Harrison, Conor Cummins, and Guy Martin design collections and are the best quality found anywhere. And to be here for John’s historic 100th TT start is exhilarating.”
Red Torpedo sponsors four racers - known as the Red Riders - competing in the TT this year. John McGuinness is with Honda Racing UK (factory set-up), Dean Harrison is now with DAO Racing, Lee Johnston is with Ashcourt Racing, and Conor Cummins is with Milenco by Padgetts Racing.
TT Qualifying lasts through Friday, June 3, with racing starting Saturday, June 4 and lasting through Friday, June 10.
Red Torpedo / V-Twin Brands, the UK’s #1 indie apparel brand for motorcyclists, is firmly rooted in the world of motorcycle road racing. Five of the world’s top road racers represent and wear Red Torpedo & Ton-Up apparel. Their ‘No Sh!t, No Sweat’ commitment to quality means all lines are designed and spec’d in the UK, using only high-quality fabrics and trims, then sent to select suppliers in Portugal. For further information, and the new racer collection line of signature wear, visit tonupclothing.com .
