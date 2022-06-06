Torino Economics, Research Unit of Torino Capital, achieves recognition among the best forecasters in Latin America
Torino Capital, for the second consecutive year, has been recognized among Latin America's most accurate economic forecasters
It is an honor to receive this valuable recognition for the work that the Torino Economics team has been doing in recent years, especially at a time of significant uncertainty”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino Capital is proud to announce that for the second year in a row its Research Unit, Torino Economics, has achieved recognition among the most accurate economic forecasters in Latin America, earning first place for its Peru exchange rate forecast, and five accolades in the annual Focus Economics award for the best forecasters in its 2022 edition. This represents a superior performance compared to Torino Economics’ 2021 awards.
Importantly, Focus Economics is a leading provider of economic analyses and forecasts for 200 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, and price forecasts for 34 key raw commodities. Each year, the Focus Economics awards recognize the three best economic forecasters for their precision on the future evolution of six fundamental macroeconomic indicators: GDP, fiscal balance, inflation, interest rate, exchange rate, and current account
These recognitions reflect the team's commitment to periodically providing timely and quality forecasts that allow us to provide relevant information to our clients and end-users on the challenging macroeconomic environment in our region.
"It is an honor to receive this valuable recognition for the work that the Torino Economics team has been doing in recent years, especially at a time of significant uncertainty that has pushed the predictive capacity of analysts at a global level to the limit and forces us to constantly rethink our assumptions about the course of events," said Fabiano Borsato, Head of the Economic Research Team, after hearing the news about the awards.
"I'm really pleased to note that our Economic Research Team has won 6 awards in the Focus Economics 2022 Analyst Forecast Awards. I'm incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and insight," said Victor Sierra, Torino Capital's CEO, after learning about the achievements.
During the Focus Economics awards for the years 2021 and 2022, the Torino Economics team won the following awards for its forecasts:
• 2021 Awards: Ecuador's inflation rate (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Peru's exchange rate (first place).
• 2022 Awards: Bolivia's exchange rate (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Mexico's GDP (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Uruguay's GDP (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Peru's current account (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Peru's fiscal balance (third place).
About Torino Economics
Torino Economics is the Economic Research Unit of Torino Capital, a certified minority-owned firm. Our work consists of rigorous and in-depth monitoring of the evolution of the macroeconomic environment of several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. At Torino Economics, we encourage diversity of ideas and an approach that fosters innovative thinking, broadening current perspectives, and constantly seeking to find new areas of research. We are also a training platform for professionals in their early careers in an environment that promotes gender equality and the inclusion of minorities, providing the necessary tools to our team members to strengthen their professional and personal skills. At Torino Economics, we provide our clients and end-consumers with periodic monitoring reports on Latin American economies and daily bulletins on the main economic and financial news taking place in the region.
