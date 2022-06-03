Submit Release
Robert Koren’s newly released “The Moon in the Man” is a compelling storybook designed to inspire readers.

The Moon in The Man

Author, Robert Koren

“The Moon in the Man” from Book Vine Press author Robert Koren is a gripping account that encourages young readers to chase their dreams whatever it takes.

USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Moon in the Man”: an awe-inspiring children’s book that tells a story of perseverance and creativity, aiming to help young readers find their true calling in life. The book is a lucid representation that one’s young mind can partially see and perceive the future. “The Moon in the Man” is the creation of published author Robert Koren, a heavy equipment technician who loves camping, fishing, and riding ATVs.

Koren writes, “I had written this book when I was a young man. My English teacher was my inspiration. She believes that I have a writing talent and that it may be something I could pursue in the future. After many years packed away in a box, I had found my book and felt it should be published as a first of possibly more to come. In this book I build a rocket ship and who would have known that I would become a Heavy Equipment Technician later in life?”

Published by Book Vine Press, Koren’s new book is perfectly written for young readers to clearly see and understand their purpose and calling while they walk through their journey.

That even when you are young, what your creative mind manifests may be an indication of your future is demonstrated in this book.

About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

