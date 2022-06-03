A New Era of Low-Energy Oxygen Generation: PCI Gases Celebrates its 1,000th DOCS Unit Milestone
PCI has reached the impressive number of 1,000th DOCS units manufactured and distributedCALIFORNIA, RIVERSIDE, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Riverside, CA) - Fifteen years ago Pacific Consolidated Industries (PCI Gases) established the Commercial Oxygen Solutions Division entry into the civilian medical markets. A year later in 2008, PCI started broadening its scope and targeting other commercial and industrial segments with larger ‘on-site’ VSA O2 plants. Since that date, PCI Gases has built an outstanding reputation in the marketplace for its innovative design, patented and engineering driven approach, introducing the DOCS (Deployable Oxygen Concentration System) VSA Systems.
In the past two years, society has had to face unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this medical crisis, PCI’s DOCS units were widely recognized as a reliable, secure, and economic source for oxygen, helping hundreds of medical facilities/hospitals around the world.
PCI Gases is pleased to announce that in April 2022, it reached the amazing milestone of the 1000th DOCS unit manufactured and distributed. This innovative system is leveraged for numerous applications that require oxygen, encompassing five continents and operating in over 50 countries. The unit that accomplished this milestone was a DOCS 500 System for Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. in Saint George, NB Canada.
These one-of-a-kind DOCS Units have changed the face of modern society by bridging the gap between innovation and accessibility to bring citizens oxygen when they need it, where they need it. From medical oxygen to aquaculture, industrial oxygen, and oxygen for every industry in between, the DOCS unit has yielded the lowest power consumption and operating cost in the market place. Moving forward, PCI and its subsidiaries in India and Brazil aim to expand their reach to various countries, providing support to all its customers’ oxygen needs in different markets around the globe. Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to its customers; PCI Gases’ purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with this groundbreaking milestone.
To learn more about PCI Gases, please visit: https://www.pcigases.com/
About PCI Gases
Pacific Consolidated Industries (PCI Gases) was founded in 1984 and has corporate headquarters along with manufacturing facilities in Riverside, California. PCI Gases is a global leader in the design and manufacture of on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators. These generators are popular in the medical, military, oil & gas, and industrial markets. Each PCI Gases product tar- gets applications where distributed industrial gases are either too expensive or difficult to obtain. PCI Gases has developed robust platforms to include all three point-of-use air separation technologies. These exciting technologies are cryogenics (liquid oxygen and nitrogen), membranes (gaseous nitrogen) and vacuum swing absorption (gaseous oxygen). Producing these gases at the point of use helps the environment while cutting costs by effectively eliminating the logistical supply chain. PCI Gases is at the forefront of advancing air separation technology with thousands of systems built that are actively operating and supported in over 50 countries worldwide.
For more information or press inquiries, please contact Soeren Schmitz at sschmitz@pcigases.com or +19494631744
