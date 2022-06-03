The Grand Healthcare System Celebrates Graduation of 85 New CNA Students
With the launch of their new CNA training course, community members now have a chance to build a career from the ground up, as part of The Grand System.VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say that good health comes from the inside out - but good healthcare might work the other way around. Just ask The Grand Healthcare System, who have pioneered an entirely new way of providing quality care to residents in their 18 New York rehabilitation and nursing facilities.
Recognizing that dedicated, quality staff make all the difference in healthcare, The Grand designed a CNA training course at no cost to the employees that allows community members to launch a new career. Graduates become Grand employees and receive company support, including tuition reimbursement, to continue advancing professionally. The payoff is symbiotic: the more The Grand invests in their team members, the better care The Grand’s residents will receive from professionals who are committed to them.
The idea has worked. On May 16th, The Grand’s first 85 CNAs celebrated their “Graduation” at 14 simultaneous ceremonies across New York State. These graduates are just the first cohort of students who have jumped at the chance to build a career from the ground up, as a part of The Grand system. As The Grand’s V.P. of Nursing Services, Vania Loppe, said. “We want each student to take advantage of the real opportunities for growth they have within the organization.”
While The Grand has launched a new vision of the healthcare system, they’ve also inspired team members to think bigger about their careers. “I may not stop with a CNA,” said one graduate. “With The Grand’s tuition reimbursement, I could become an LPN or RN.”
The Grand Healthcare System offers a full continuum of premium healthcare and specialty care services at 18 facilities in Albany, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Erie, Genesee, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Monroe, Otsego, and Nassau counties, as well as the borough of Queens.
For more information about The Grand, please call (718) 215-6000 or visit TheGrandHealthcare.com.
