From Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As we approach the 30th anniversary of our countries’ diplomatic relations, Canada is pleased to continue strengthening its ties with Azerbaijan. Our partnership is founded on robust people-to-people ties and a vibrant Azerbaijan-Canadian community, and is reinforced by our mutual dedication to international co-operation, and to addressing important issues of shared interest, such as women’s empowerment and environmental stewardship.

Canada hopes to further develop our relationship with Azerbaijan, as we all strive for a better future for our citizens.

On this day of celebration, Canada joins the people of Azerbaijan, as well as all Azerbaijani-Canadians, in celebrating your country’s independence and in wishing peace and prosperity to all your people.

Yours sincerely,

Mary May Simon,

Governor General of Canada

