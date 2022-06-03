Corporate Staffing Agency in Allentown Proud to Achieve 20 Years of Successful Business
LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top Staffing Agency in Allentown, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 20 years of business.
This is a big milestone for both management and the team that works diligently to keep our clients happy. We couldn’t be anymore thankful for how much love the community has shown these last 20 years.”ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top staffing agency in Allentown, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 20 years of successful business this year. This is a milestone that is difficult to achieve, but for the LaborMax Staffing's team in Allentown, one that deserves to be mentioned.
The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. This is extremely important with businesses that specialize in both helping people in finding a job where they can use their skills to earn a good living, and helping clients employ only dependable, well-screened individuals, as well. For the last twenty years, LaborMax Staffing has accomplished just that.
“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients and workers happy,” Linda Ramirez said, who is the owner of LaborMax Staffing in Allentown. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 20 years.”
For the past 20 years, the Allentown staffing company, that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing - Allentown but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.
“We plan to reach another twenty plus years of quality business for companies and workers all over Allentown and surrounding areas,” Linda said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Allentown, please visit labormax.net or call (610) 936-9972. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 301 Chestnut St Suite M, Emmaus, PA 18049.
