Bipartisan Support Continues for Gov. Wolf Clean Hydrogen Hub Ambitions

Today, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation backed Governor Tom Wolf efforts to make Pennsylvania a leader in the development of clean hydrogen and ensure Pennsylvania’s competitiveness to be a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub through an investment by the U.S. Department of Energy. The bipartisan statement of support signed by the congressional delegation and Governor Wolf highlights Pennsylvania’s shared commitment to expand and modernize our industrial and manufacturing base with less carbon-intensive forms of energy.

“If Pennsylvania can achieve the goal of becoming one of our nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, we will bring jobs and economic growth and lay a foundation for an industrial and manufacturing sector that can continue to compete in today’s economy,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m excited to see support for our ambitions continue to grow. I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum over the coming months to emerge in a national leader in the transition to clean energy.”

The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs initiative is part of the Biden Administration’s effort to create good paying energy jobs by expanding the use of clean hydrogen in the industrial sector. Pursuing this opportunity will promote the creation of clean jobs in Pennsylvania, while supporting the Biden Administration’s commitment to significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Governor Wolf announced his ambitions for Pennsylvania to be a leader in this initiative in May.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey and representatives of Congress Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, Daniel Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, Conor Lamb, Mike Doyle, Brian Fitzpatrick, Madeleine Dean, Matt Cartwright, and John Joyce signed onto the statement of support, saying, in part:

“Pennsylvania has all the building blocks it needs to be successful in this new energy ecosystem: a competitive advantage in energy production, promising geology for permanently storing carbon dioxide, a diverse economy with a strong industrial base and highly skilled workforce, and a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The undersigned are aligned in their commitment to take the steps necessary to create a regional ecosystem to achieve decarbonization, transition to clean hydrogen, and to ensure the commonwealth is competitive in attracting investments and creating jobs in all parts of its economy.”

“Hydrogen offers the potential to decarbonize industries like steel-making, heavy transportation, and manufacturing. It also provides the opportunity to use Pennsylvania’s abundant energy resources to produce hydrogen and provide good paying jobs. Pennsylvania has been an energy powerhouse and a leader in new energy technologies for decades and we once again have the resources, the know-how, and the engagement from the private sector to continue leading the way,” said Congressman Mike Doyle. “That is why I authored the Hydrogen Hubs provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and am excited to work with my delegation colleagues to ensure that Pennsylvania is a Clean Hydrogen Hub. Together we can build a prosperous and cleaner future for our state.”

Pennsylvania is well-position for this opportunity as an East Coast leader for natural gas production, home to a world-class workforce, and benefiting from continued investments in manufacturing and technology by Governor Wolf.