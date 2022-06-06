qBotica partners with The RPA Initiative at GMU to advance mission of automation software use in the public sector
ARLINGTON, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qBotica partners with The RPA Initiative at GMU to advance mission of automation software use in the public sector for greater effectiveness and efficiency
— CEO Mahesh Vinayagam
qBotica, the Arizona-based Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) company, has officially partnered with The RPA Initiative at George Mason University to further advance its mission and to assist the public sector in being more effective and efficient in its working to solve societal challenges.
"qBotica is the latest supporter of the premiere academic RPA Initiative in the country and we are honored and delighted to be working with them” said Dr. David K. Rehr, Director at the Center for Business Civic Engagement and Co-Founder of the Initiative. He added “qBotica has an established record of accomplishment in both the private and public sectors and will bring real practical experience to our efforts.”
"Today's workplace is often filled with mentally laborious activities, affecting human creativity and productivity.The RPA initiative brings together industry experts and academia to harness this transformative technology to increase the quality of work and as a result, enhance human potential. Our team at qBotica is thrilled to be a part of George Mason University's RPA Initiative and we're honored to be working alongside brilliant scholars at one of the country's top public research universities” CEO Mahesh Vinayagam said at the announcement.
"We warmly welcome Mahesh and his team as our most current partners," said RPA Initiative Co-Founder, Dorin Munteanu. “qBotica is highly regarded in the “RPA as a Service” space and their participation in the Initiative will further elevate our national recognition and relevance for the study of RPA and its use around the whole nation” Dorin concluded.
The mission of the RPA Initiative is to research, educate, and communicate how the adoption of this emerging technology can improve productivity, operations, and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Initiative will also study and recommend possible governance models and public policy initiatives for RPA deployment in the context of the broader economic outlook and the future of work.
