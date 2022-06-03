Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,878 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan.com Is Available For Acquisition!

Statue of Liberty and New York Skyline

NewYork.com

Geocentric Media Logo

Manhattan Skyline

Cultural, Financial, Media and Entertainment Capital Of The World-Rare Opportunity To Own This Ultimate Digital Real Estate!

Manhattan.com speaks for itself. At a price point less than recent City domain sales, we expect this major asset to be acquired quickly.”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, Inc is pleased to announce that they are the exclusive broker for Manhattan.com. A digital asset such as this rarely becomes available on the open market. First, let’s look at some statistics: population of 1.7M residents; $1.3M median home price; 460 MILLION square feet of commercial space; 91,000 hotel rooms; over $1.3B in Broadway Show tickets sold annually, and 65 MILLION annual tourists.

Manhattan is the headquarters of major news media such as NBCUniversal; CBS; ABC, Fox News; The Wall Street Journal and U.S. News & World Report. Professional sports teams New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

The neighborhoods that are part of Manhattan are legendary. Lower East Side, East Harlem, Washington Heights, East Village, Battery Park, Union Square, Koreatown, Little Italy, Inwood, Chelsea, Greenwich Village, Gramercy, Roosevelt Island, Meatpacking District, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Midtown, TriBeCa, Governors Island, Chinatown, Central Park, Lower Manhattan, NoLita, Flatiron District, Harlem, Murray Hill, Hell’s Kitchen, SoHo, Times Square, NoHo, and the West Village. Central Park, the Empire State Building….the attractions are endless.

Home of the United Nations, and the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ.

Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc states: “There are many industries that would benefit by having Manhattan.com as their digital address. The likely buyer could emerge from the commercial real estate sector; financial services industry; residential real estate agencies, major news media, all the way to a savvy, successful entrepreneur that desires to build the ultimate “Digital Guide To Manhattan” and take advantage of revenue verticals such as Events, Show Tickets, Restaurant Guides, Travel and Tourism, Jobs, Real Estate and an endless stream of revenue associated with the massive traffic the site will experience as it is properly developed.”

Mercaldo also states: “Manhattan.com speaks for itself. At a price point less than recent City domain sales, we expect this major asset to be acquired quickly. Additionally, we expect to hear from the Web 3.0 and metaverse world, as virtual land sales are approaching the $1B mark, and ‘virtual land’ doesn’t get any better than Fifth Avenue, Times Square, and Central Park. Manhattan.com could be the virtual platform where an individual can experience the art galleries, take a tour of the City, purchase and attend Broadway Shows and Concerts virtually, all without leaving their home.”

Geocentric Media, Inc is also representing a Major US City Portfolio that can be viewed at NewYork.com. The markets include: Philadelphia.com, Denver.com, Seattle.com, SanFrancisco.com, Raleigh.com, Houston.com, Detroit.com, StLouis.com, Indianapolis.com, Minneapolis.com, NewYork.com and DistrictOfColumbia.com. Recent sales include SanDiego.com, Scottsdale.com and LosAngeles.com; and while all acquisitions include NDA provisions, we can state that each City was sold at prices north of $1.5M.

Remarkably, the price for Manhattan.com is $1.1M.

For immediate consideration and discussion, contact Fred Mercaldo at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com, or Carrie Rinderknecht at Carrie@GeocentricMedia.com.

Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Manhattan.com Is Available For Acquisition!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.