Jack Bronco drops his raw, uncensored, and revealing album, "Club X"

Jack Bronco exposes rap's emo side with his latest album, "Club X"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge-based Jack Bronco's latest album, "Club X," is available on all major platforms. Untamed and exposing deep vulnerabilities, "Club X" tells a story of a boy introduced to a cult and his journey within it. Set to emo sounds riddled with inner thoughts, "Club X" takes an in-depth look into the despair sometimes associated with life through sound and lyrics. Dealing with depression and anxiety since a young age, Jack Bronco has always felt misunderstood and he finds relief in knowing that many can relate to his tracks. He has battled with suicidal thoughts in the past and doesn't shy away from it in his music. Completely raw and true, his sights are set on what is to come and Jack Bronco is determined to make it till the end. Using music as escapism, "Club X" exposes deep, dark, and complex feelings surrounding Jack's turbulent love life, drug use, and spiritual awakening. Finding passion in music and taking inspiration from artists like Layne Staley from Alice In Chains, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, and XXXTENTACION, Jack Bronco states, "Club X is an autobiography of the past two years using sound as a storytelling vessel."
Jack displays his inner Green Day on “I.D.C” while "Solette" finds him singing to an old lover reminiscent of Lil Peep’s sound. The song "Skins" samples Hawthorne Height's song "Ohio Is for Lovers," honoring his favorite childhood rock songs. If that weren't enough, “Breathe” is a mainstream dark rap track about a breakup due to depression, drugs, and the feeling of hell on earth.
Jack Bronco uses memories and complex feelings to bring forth beautiful laments. The relief he finds in music inspires him to lead the way in bringing mainstream attention to the new emo-influenced rap sound. He sings "I spent the whole night wasted inside my head and I'm still wishing I was dead" on “Save Me From Myself,” a beautiful acoustic elegy.
About Jack Bronco
Jack Bronco grew up listening to various music genres such as rap, rock, reggae, and R&B. He credits diverse sounds and artists to the ease he finds in creating his original tracks. Since releasing his first song on SoundCloud in 2015 music has been his passion dropping countless songs and now-deleted music videos
To date, he has dropped two tapes. One alternative rock-influenced titled "Pallet One and the Slums," and one rap tape that infuses rock influences titled "Saint." His credits also include a recent music video titled "Dead Star," with 600k plus views on YouTube. His determination and hard work led to a record deal in 2020. Now, out of a contract, Jack is a diverse artist who releases music under his label "Castle Ten." Proving he can do it all, Jack shows he's a musical powerhouse on "Club X."
