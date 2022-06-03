Kingspan choose SoftCo to automate their Accounts Payable Processes
SoftCo is delighted to announce that Kingspan, the global building materials company, has chosen SoftCo to automate its Accounts Payable (AP) process.
— Anton Scott, CEO, SoftCo
Kingspan employ 15,000 people and manufacture high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions from 159 factories globally, generating an annual revenue of €6.5bn. Kingspan Insulation process more than 80,000 invoices per annum.
SoftCo will provide Kingspan with end-to-end AP automation including automated capture, matching and approval which will remove the high levels of manual keying and processing of invoices. SoftCo Smart Matching will further improve the touchless invoice processing rate ensuring that even the most complicated scenarios can be matched automatically. SoftCo Dashboards will provide Kingspan complete visibility over their entire AP Process.
SoftCo AP will be fully integrated with Kingspan’s existing ERP system, SAP.
Anton Scott, CEO SoftCo Group, commented
“We are delighted to be working with Kingspan to automate their AP process. Kingspan looked at the market and chose SoftCo due to our superior technology, ease of use and unrivalled touchless invoice processing.”
About SoftCo
SoftCo are a fast growing global Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Compliance technology company. SoftCo’s Smart Automation technology is Cloud based using the latest emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and is transforming how companies manage their P2P processes, reducing costs and fighting fraud. Operating from offices in the US, Finland, UK and headquartered in Ireland, SoftCo has over a million users worldwide including PwC, Volkswagen, Primark, Sunny Delight and the Finnish Government. SoftCo are SOC and ISO27001 certified, a Microsoft Gold Partner, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and the solutions are integrated with over 200 ERP systems.
