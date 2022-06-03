Hare Krishna Parade and Festival Celebrated on New York’s 5th Avenue
The Hare Krishna Parade will go down New York’s Fifth Avenue, from E 45th Street to the Hare Krishna Festival at Washington Square Park held from 12-7pm.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 47th Annual Hare Krishna Parade and Festival also known as Ratha Yatra – Festival of Chariots, will be celebrated in New York City on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 12:00pm to 7:00pm.
Ratha Yatra is one of India’s most ancient and most popular festivals, and a sacred day for Hindus worldwide, will be celebrated with a parade down New York’s Fifth Avenue, from E 45th Street to the Hare Krishna Festival at Washington Square Park which will be held from 12-7pm.
One of only five parades permitted on 5th Avenue, the Hare Krishna Parade features three hand pulled chariots, each 30 feet tall, with billowy red, yellow, and green silken canopies. Thousands of celebrants will dance, hold flags, play drums and cymbals, and sing the Hare Krishna chant along the entire parade route.
The festival site features a main stage showcasing Indian cultural and spiritual performances by professional artists and local community groups. Festival goers can explore the varied spiritual and cultural exhibitions, participate in meditation classes, and enjoy a complimentary multi-course vegetarian feast. The public is welcome and admission is free.
Honored guest participating in this year’s festival include:
Mr. Eric Adams (Mayor, City of New York)
Mr. Ravi Bhalla (Mayor, Hoboken, NJ)
Mr. Samip ‘Sam’ Joshi (Mayor, Edison, NJ)
Mr. Randhir Jaiswal (Consul General of India)
Mr. Bishnu Prasad Gautam (Consul General of Nepal)
Ms. Jenifer Rajkumar (NYS Assemblymember, 38th District)
Mr. Dilip Chauhan (NYC Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs)
The New York Hare Krishna Parade and Festival, sponsored by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness of New York City, was inaugurated in 1976 by the Society’s founder and first teacher, His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.
The Society holds the same festival in cities throughout the world such as London, Paris, Los Angeles, Toronto, Philadelphia, Melbourne, Nairobi, Durban, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mexico City, and the list goes on.
In India the festival has been held every year for centuries in the city of Puri, on India’s eastern coast. It is known there as the Jagannatha Ratha-yatra, “the Chariot Journey for the Lord of the Universe.
About ISKCON
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), otherwise known as the Hare Krishna movement was founded by His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda in New York City in 1966. A worldwide organization, ISKCON comprises more than five hundred major centers, temples, and rural communities, nearly one hundred affiliated vegetarian restaurants, thousands of local meeting groups, a wide variety of community projects, and millions of congregational members worldwide.
ISKCON belongs to the Gaudiya-Vaishnava sampradāya, a monotheistic tradition within the Vedic or Hindu culture. Philosophically it is based on the Sanskrit texts Bhagavad-gītā and the Bhagavata Purana, or Srimad Bhagavatam. These are the historic texts of the devotional bhakti yoga tradition, which teaches that the ultimate goal for all living beings is to reawaken their love for God, or Lord Krishna, the “all-attractive one”.
ISKCON’s Founder
His Divine Grace, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada (1896-1977), is the Founder-Acharya of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. He traveled to New York City in 1965 at the age of 69 from Kolkata, India. Over twelve years since the formation of ISKCON, Srila Prabhupada circled the globe fourteen times on lecture tours that took him to six continents. While maintaining a vigorous travel schedule, Srila Prabhupada continued to write prolifically. His writings constitute a veritable library of Vedic philosophy, religion, literature, and culture. He and his followers established centers in nearly every major city of the world, and deeply touched the lives of thousands of followers who today continue to follow the example of his life and precepts.
