How Powell Feed and Milling Grew Their Business by Upgrading Their Online Presence
It was effortless, and I now know products are being added monthly to our site as NMR adds them to their database”GREEN FOREST, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powell Feed and Milling is a family-owned livestock feed manufacturer based in Green Forest, Arkansas. First launched in 1942, the business has grown to include four feed mills and 13 retail locations. Powell Feed and Milling prides themselves in providing what their customers want when they want it. That means offering a full-service farm store, providing everything from Livestock and pet feed to fencing and hardware.
— Cassie Patten
Business Challenges
After more than 80 years of service, Powell Feed and Milling has built a sizeable and loyal customer base in the livestock feed sector. Recently, Marketing Director Cassie Patten found they struggled with maintaining and updating the products on their website. The day-to-day demands of running a successful business meant they didn't have the time to remove outdated products, edit product images, and add new ones.
"Customers found products through a website search and would come into the store looking for the product. Because the site was outdated, we had to turn them away or interest them in a similar product. It just wasn't a good situation," Patten said.
Patten and her team were constantly backtracking to remove outdated products as they presented themselves. This caused unnecessary and unsustainable stress on their people and resources.
Solution
After consulting with Powell Feed and Milling, it became clear that New Media Retailer had the solution. The New Media Retailer enhanced eCommerce platform could maintain an accurate product list, including adding new products as they presented themselves. New Media retailer (NMR) and Powell Feed and Milling had an established working partnership, so implementing the new solution did not take much time.
NMR migrated its online content to a new website integrating with the UPCs in Powell Feed and Milling's point-of-sale system. This means they now have an up-to-date view of the current inventory on their website.
"It was effortless, and I now know products are being added monthly to our site as NMR adds them to their database," Patten said.
Outcome
It didn't take long after launching the new website to see the tangible difference it made in the business. Patten saw a noticeable increase in sales, foot traffic, and website leads.
"Now our catalog is easy to navigate and better represents our products," Patten said.
In the last four months alone, Powell Feed and Milling has added 600 products to their website without direction from the store. The UPCs on their POS platform are matched in the system, so their online catalog grows as new products are added to the database.
Patten believes NMR's expertise in e-commerce platforms has made a tangible difference in the business.
"They continue to improve our technology and help us perform better online, all while making things easier for those of us in the store!"
Conclusion
Powell Feed and Milling is a family-owned livestock feed manufacturer struggling with maintaining its online catalog. They leaned on their established partnership with New Media Retailer to migrate to a new website that could integrate with the product database. This new approach immediately made a huge difference in key business metrics.
Powell Feed and Milling now have the peace of mind knowing their online catalog will always be accurate with the trusted help of New Media Retailer.
Our Organization
New Media Retailer helps small businesses overcome the expensive, time-consuming, and technical barriers to a successful online presence. We serve thousands of successful and thriving small business owners as they bring the best customer service and convenience to their communities. To learn more, visit https://newmediaretailer.com/.
Janet Thomas
New Media Retailer
jthomas@newmediaretailer.com