UZBEKISTAN, June 2 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Khorezm region on June 3.

The President of Uzbekistan met the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at Urgench International Airport.

The ceremony of meeting with national songs and dances became the embodiment of hospitality and friendliness of Uzbekistan people.

The leaders will get acquainted with the activities of the industrial enterprises of the region, visit the sights of the city of Khiva

Source: UzA