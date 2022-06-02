The President of Uzbekistan receives the OSCE Chairman-in-Office

UZBEKISTAN, June 2 - On June 3, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau.

Issues of further developing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the OSCE, expansion of relations between Uzbekistan and Poland, as well as the current international agenda were considered.

The qualitatively new level of partnership with the OSCE achieved in recent years was noted with deep satisfaction. This is evidenced by an open and productive dialogue on all three dimensions of the Organization’s activities, active high-level contacts and exchanges, and successfully implemented joint activities following the adopted action plan.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office praised the results of the ongoing strategy of irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan and the pragmatic foreign policy of the country, primarily to strengthen friendship, good neighborliness and trust in Central Asia. The priorities are strengthening the practical interaction of our state with all institutions of this international structure, expanding expert support for democratic reforms, including constitutional reform, and deepening cooperation through the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization. In the economic and environmental dimension, the main attention was paid to the promotion of projects in the green development, digitalization, poverty reduction through the creation of jobs and support for business initiatives, the implementation of important environmental measures, including in the Aral Sea region. Views were also exchanged on issues of international politics, including the development of multilateral relations with the European Union, the promotion of peace and socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan. The Leader of Uzbekistan dwelled separately on the prospects for enhancing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Poland. Thus, last year the bilateral trade grew by a third, and since the beginning of the year, it has increased by almost 50 percent. Several joint projects are being implemented with leading Polish companies in agriculture, food, chemical, electrical and other industries. Important humanitarian programs are being carried out, including the opening of a branch of the Warsaw Management University in Uzbekistan. The importance of establishing direct contacts between business circles, intensifying cultural and humanitarian exchange was emphasized. An agreement was reached on the adoption of a joint action plan following the results of the current visit of Mr. Zbigniew Rau to Uzbekistan.

