Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Lifts Order Cancelling Live Bird Exhibitions Due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Marks notable step forward in disease response

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 3, 2022) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced that the March 23 order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been lifted. It has been 30 days since USDA has confirmed a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome sign of continued progress in our state’s efforts to effectively manage the outbreak of avian influenza and protect Iowa’s poultry flocks,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “While efforts will continue to prevent additional virus spread, we are pleased to resume poultry sales and exhibitions; a step made possible by our ability to respond quickly from the start.”

All poultry exhibitions and sales must be registered with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at least 30 days before the event. The application for registered poultry exhibitions and sales is available online.

About the Outbreak

HPAI, a highly contagious, viral disease affecting bird populations, has been confirmed at 19 poultry sites across the state, including 15 commercial sites and four backyard sites. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys.

Bird owners, whether commercial or backyard, should remain vigilant in their biosecurity practices preventing contact between their birds and wild birds and reporting sick birds or unusual deaths to state/federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

For updates on this developing situation, please visit https://iowaagriculture.gov/animal-industry-bureau/avian-influenza



Commercial and Backyard HPAI Detections in Iowa