Network helps people with disabilities focus on mental, physical wellness

CANADA, June 3 - Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility –

“I know that the past two years have put additional pressure on non-profits, and this renewed partnership is a reflection of our commitment to supporting those organizations that go above and beyond every day, in every community, to work with people with disabilities, and to help us build a barrier-free B.C.”

Chris McBride, executive director, Spinal Cord Injury BC –

“Individually, our organizations are known for doing a lot with a little, but we know we can do a whole lot more by working together. This welcome support from the Province allows our network to continue being a constructive and innovative partner with government in working toward our common goal of establishing B.C. as the best place for people with physical disabilities and their families to live, work and be active.”

Gary Birch, executive director, Neil Squire Society –

“The Neil Squire Society is delighted to receive this funding support for the BC SCI network as it plays an instrumental role in helping our organizations work together more effectively, efficiently and seamlessly supporting persons with disabilities in B.C. This results in greatly reduced chances of them falling through the gaps so that they get the co-ordinated services that will enable them to be fully included and thriving members of our society.”

Sian Blyth, BC Wheelchair Basketball Society –

“The generous support from the Province of B.C. will go a long way to supporting the BC SCI network’s collaborative work! BC Wheelchair Basketball Society continues to be a part of this incredible work supporting not just our own participants to be physically active through our programs, but work with the other network partners to reach and support all British Columbians with a physical disability.”

David Fong, Disability Foundation –

“With this funding support from the Province of B.C., the Disability Foundation and its affiliated societies will be able to harness the collective strengths of our BC SCI Network to broaden the reach and impact of our programs and services that help British Columbians with physical disability to re-imagine their journey through outdoor recreation and activities, musical arts, community participation and overcoming physical barriers at work, home and play.”

Gail Hamamoto, BC Wheelchair Sports Association –

“The financial support of the province of B.C. for the BC SCI Network ensures that our collective impact on the lives of individuals with physical disabilities can not only continue, but can expand – leading to full, active and healthy lives for all British Columbians. BC Wheelchair Sports values the opportunity to be a part of this network of organizations working toward a common vision and purpose.”