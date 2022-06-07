EvoCharge and Uni-Select Announce Partnership to Provide Electric Vehicle Chargers
EvoCharge electric vehicle charging solutions are now available through one of the fastest growing suppliers of aftermarket auto parts in Canada.
Customers across Canada can easily access our EV charging products that are designed for the Canadian winters and include materials and mobile application in French.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a resale agreement with Uni-Select Canada Inc. to provide the most modern, compact and highest rated Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment through Uni-Select’s distribution centers across Canada that support their corporate stores, independent members and independent automotive service providers.
“We have a long-standing relationship with Uni-Select and extending it to include EvoCharge means that customers across Canada can easily access our EV charging products that are designed for the Canadian winters and include materials and mobile application in French,” said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for Phillips and Temro, EvoCharge's parent company.
“The addition of these products to our offering ensures customers throughout Canada can now easily access EvoCharge’s quality charging solutions,” said Sean Williams, VP of Merchandising & Supply Chain for Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group. “This relationship is aligned with our strategic goals of identifying opportunities for growth and solidifying our customer offer.”
About Uni-Select Canada Inc.
In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 80 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
