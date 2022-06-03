June 3, 2022 - Leslie Haley Joins Miyares Administration

Commonwealth of Virginia

Leslie Haley Joins Miyares Administration

~ Leslie Haley, an attorney and former member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, will join the Miyares Administration as the Deputy Attorney General for Government Operations and Transactions ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares is pleased to announce a new addition to his senior leadership team. Leslie Haley, a Richmond-area attorney and former member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, will be joining the Miyares Administration as the Deputy Attorney General for Government Operations and Transactions.

Leslie Haley has resigned from her position on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors and will start on Monday, June 6th.

“I first met Leslie on the campaign trail over a year ago and I have enjoyed getting to know her. I have a deep respect for her dedication to ethics, the rule of law and serving Virginians. She is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will work tirelessly for the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Attorney General Miyares has established a top-notch team of brilliant lawyers and public servants who are fighting for Virginians every day. I am so honored that he has asked me to join his administration and for the opportunity to continue serving my home in a larger capacity at the Office of the Attorney General,” said Leslie Haley.

Leslie A.T. Haley has been practicing law in Virginia for over two decades. She has a unique combination of legal and business skills from her years of experience in private practice following her service as Senior Assistant Ethics Counsel at the Virginia State Bar, and her tenure in management and business development with Philip Morris, U.S.A.

Ms. Haley’s former practice focused on advising lawyers and law firms across the state and nation on the application and implication of ethical quandaries and risk management issues. Additionally, she consulted on law office practice management including policies and procedures and served as an expert on the Rules of Professional Conduct. During her 14 year term with the Virginia State Bar, Ms. Haley provided ethics consultation to members of the Bar, answering hundreds of ethics calls each year, drafting written advisory ethics opinions, and writing and speaking on ethics issues as they relate to lawyers and law firms’ practices. She writes and has presented over 200 CLE seminars to her colleagues and associates. Additionally, Ms. Haley has worked extensively with the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Court Improvement Program in developing and presenting educational workshops geared specifically to the Juvenile Court system to provide “best practices” to assist lawyers and judges in the important work they do with children and families.

Ms. Haley has recently taught as an Adjunct Professor at William & Mary Law School teaching Professional Responsibility and Legal Skills. She is admitted in both state and federal courts as well as the Supreme Court of the United States. Ms. Haley received her law degree from West Virginia University School of Law, spending her third year of law school as a visiting student at the T. C. Williams School of Law at University of Richmond.

Ms. Haley served on the Board of Supervisors in Chesterfield County representing the Midlothian District. Ms. Haley is a member of the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. American Inn of Court, a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation, Immediate Past-President of the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation board, and a past-president of the Metropolitan Richmond Women’s Bar Association. She is also a 2010 recipient of the Influential Women of Virginia Award.

