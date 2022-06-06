Appsian to Attend at Oracle User Group Conferences as New Combined Entity with GRC/Access Orchestration Leader, Pathlock

Appsian is now a Pathlock company

Appsian A Pathlock company) is the Elite Sponsors and presenters at Oracle Conferences in June, including Blueprint 4D, Ascend ’22 and Interact 2022

DALLAS, TX, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appsian (now a Pathlock Company) an ERP security leader, is pleased to announce they will be re-branding as Pathlock and appearing as Elite Sponsors at Blueprint 4D (Quest Oracle User Group), Ascend ’22 (OATUG & OHUG), and Interact (HIUG.) The merger with Pathlock was announced in May of 2022 and is designed to help enterprises that use leading ERP solutions like Oracle, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and SAP streamline and strengthen their business risk management and data protection strategies.

“Traditionally, organizations are auditing the controls for their applications and data with a patchwork of manual processes, disparate software tools, and consulting and services organizations. The combined company from this merger creates a first-of-its-kind, unified, 360-degree platform. Now, organizations can automate their controls across their business applications and mitigate risk in real time. It is a simplified way for enterprises to protect their data in the face of digital transformation and the cloud era.” said Piyush Pandey, former CEO of Appsian and new CEO of Pathlock.'

The combined company is now servicing over 1,200 customers across all major industries and will double in size in terms of employees. Additionally, the new company brings with it a global reach and international customer presence with offices across the United States, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Israel, and India.

“For many years, Appsian has had a fantastic relationship with the Quest Oracle User Community, Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG), Oracle HCM User Group (OHUG), and the Healthcare Industry User Group (HIUG). Having the opportunity to re-brand and present/demonstrate our additional offerings, made possible by our merger with Pathlock, is very exciting,” said Scott Lavery, former VP of Marketing of Appsian and now VP of Growth at Pathlock.

Official Conference Activities:

Blueprint 4D (Quest Oracle Community) June 6th – 8th

Session 1:

Title: Back to the Future: JD Edwards Security – the Cloud and Beyond

Session 2:

Title: Strengthen your Peoplesoft Identity and Access Governance Strategies with Automation

Hospitality Event:

JD Edwards & Oracle Networking Reception: Sponsored by Birlasoft and Q Software (a Pathlock company) at the Waldorf SkyBar

Ascend 2022 (OATUG & OHUG) June 12th-14th

Session 1 – Pre-Conference Session

Title: Effective and Efficient Security, Audit & Compliance for Your Oracle ERP System - Meet the Experts

Session 2 – Vendor Awareness Session

Title: Oracle E-Business Suite Risk Management: The Efficient Way to Get Clean and Stay Clean

Hospitality Event:

Pathlock will be the sponsor for the BrewPub, a coffee and cocktail bar in the exhibit hall, all day on Monday, June 13th. There will be a raffle at the BrewPub in which the winner will receive a $1,000 gift card on American Airlines. Please visit - https://get.pathlock.com/event-ascend-brewpub-invitation-project

Interact 2022 (HIUG) June 12th-15th

Session 1 :

Title: Why Access Orchestration is The Future Of Security & Compliance For PeopleSoft

Session 2:

Title: PeopleSoft and Healthcare: Improving Access Security with Zero Trust

About Appsian:

Appsian provides comprehensive data security and compliance solutions for ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle. The Appsian Security Platform is designed to manage and mitigate the myriad of risks associated with ERP data, including hacking, fraud, theft, and business process errors. Using a suite of sophisticated solutions, including dynamic access controls, data security, and user activity & transaction monitoring, Appsian enables organizations to strengthen how their systems and data are accessed while gaining deep visibility into behavior around data access and usage. With Appsian, organizations can be prepared to combat today's modern security and compliance threats without drastically overhauling their existing systems or incurring change management.

About Pathlock:

Pathlock brings simplicity to customers who are facing the security, risk, and compliance complexities of a digitally transformed organization. Pathlock provides a single platform to unify access governance, automate audit and compliance processes, and fortify application security. With integration to 140+ applications and counting, Pathlock customers can confidently handle the security and compliance requirements in their core ERP and beyond.