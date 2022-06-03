COVID-19 Daily Update 6-3-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 3, 2022, there are currently 2,321 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,974 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Ohio County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.

“Every loss brings grief to family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "We must do our best to stop this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (16), Berkeley (158), Boone (22), Braxton (6), Brooke (21), Cabell (134), Calhoun (11), Clay (4), Doddridge (4), Fayette (62), Gilmer (4), Grant (11), Greenbrier (33), Hampshire (22), Hancock (27), Hardy (12), Harrison (101), Jackson (12), Jefferson (105), Kanawha (217), Lewis (28), Lincoln (23), Logan (55), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (48), McDowell (14), Mercer (88), Mineral (34), Mingo (31), Monongalia (149), Monroe (21), Morgan (6), Nicholas (56), Ohio (57), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (133), Randolph (54), Ritchie (10), Roane (30), Summers (11), Taylor (32), Tucker (3), Tyler (9), Upshur (46), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (32), Wirt (2), Wood (56), Wyoming (36). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.