Contract Awarded to Review Structure of DHHR

A consulting contract has been awarded to McChrystal Group LLC, of Alexandria, VA, to conduct a top-to-bottom organizational assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Additionally, the review process will include the development of a strategic plan for the organization and financial structure of DHHR.


The McChrystal Group provided a cost estimate of $503,648 for the organizational assessment of DHHR and $578,770 to develop a strategic plan.


“I am committed to making our DHHR better and look forward to engaging with these national experts to complete the top-to-bottom review, so that we may clearly identify DHHR’s issues and inefficiencies,” Gov. Justice said. “We need to make sure there is no lapse in services for our residents who rely on their support.”


In late March 2022, Gov. Jim Justice vetoed House Bill 4020, which would have split DHHR into two different agencies. A Request For Proposal (RFP) was officially posted in mid-April, resulting in two soliciting bids. Dickson, Hughes, Goodman Healthcare of Birmingham, AL, with an office in Charleston, WV, was the second bidder.


The RFP was reviewed by a committee comprised of non-DHHR state employees selected by Gov. Justice.

Contract Awarded to Review Structure of DHHR

