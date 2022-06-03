Local Collection Agency in Tampa Nominated For Small Business of the Year By Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce

Preferred Group of Tampa Logo Preferred Group of Tampa Team Preferred Group of Tampa Team Tampa Bay Chamber

The Preferred Group of Tampa, a local HVAC Collection Agency in Tampa, has been nominated for the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year.

This is a big accomplishment for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients happy.” — David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Preferred Group of Tampa, a local HVAC Collection Agency in Tampa , has been nominated for the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year program. David Kelley, President, and CEO of Preferred CMS, D/B/A The Preferred Group of Tampa, made the announcement that his 35-year, family-based business is proud to be considered for such an honor. The selection process concludes on September 29th at the Small Business Awards Reception at Armature Works in downtown Tampa.“This is a big accomplishment for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients happy,” David Kelley said, who is the owner of Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be any more thankful to be nominated for this esteem recognition and how much love the community has shown us these last 35 years.”The plumbing collection agency in Tampa is a faith-based, customer service-centric accounts receivables recovery company that partners with healthcare providers, hospitals, and physician groups to recoup the financial resources they need to fulfill their mission of providing quality, compassionate health care. With expertise in Revenue Cycle Management, Preferred compassionately and professionally provides Extended Business Operations, third-party debt recovery, and consultation and in-service leadership development.“We plan to accomplish even more in the next thirty five plus years of quality business for companies all over the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just collections… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients.”For more information regarding Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

Collection Agency in Tampa Five Star Review