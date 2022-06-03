5G Infrastructure Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. Fifth-generation (5G) infrastructure represents a network of small and macro-cell base stations with edge-computing properties required for the functionality of 5G cellular networks. It involves a transportation network and core and radio access network (RAN) that offer low latency coverage for large data streams, high mobility, and massive connectivity. Consequently, 5G infrastructure finds extensive utilization across the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, semi-autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality (AR) applications. Currently, it is categorized into standalone and non-standalone 5G network infrastructure architecture.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-infrastructure-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing mobile traffic, the widespread adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and the rising employment of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections across different industrial verticals represent some of the prime factors driving the 5G infrastructure market growth. Additionally, the large-scale integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR) with various electronic devices is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Such advancements have promoted the uptake of 5G infrastructure to offer ultra-low latency capability, thus providing an advanced user experience. Moreover, the extensive utilization of the 5G network, the rising demand for mobile broadband services, and the establishment of smart cities are contributing to the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Oyj

• Oracle Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

• Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking

• Network Function Virtualization

• Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

• Standalone

• Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

• Sub-6 Ghz

• Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home User

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2795&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.