WriteGirl to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino Along With Margaret Atwood, Mara Brock Akil and Beverly White on June 4th

Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than 45 countries, is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her books includes The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award-winning TV series.

WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman, who performed her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden-Harris Inauguration last year, will provide a special message at the 2022 Bold Ink Awards.