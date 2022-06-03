WriteGirl to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino Along With Margaret Atwood, Mara Brock Akil and Beverly White on June 4th
Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than 45 countries, is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her books includes The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award-winning TV series.
WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman, who performed her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden-Harris Inauguration last year, will provide a special message at the 2022 Bold Ink Awards.
Alum Amanda Gorman to Offer Special Message at WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards; Flash Sale on Tickets for Online Celebration – Friday, June 3rd Only
WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman, who performed her poetry at the Biden-Harris Inauguration last year, will provide a special message at the 2022 Bold Ink Awards. Lauren Graham, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen will make special appearances. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be sharing remarks on behalf of Amy Sherman-Palladino.
The live online celebration will be co-hosted by Clare Sera, founding WriteGirl volunteer and screenwriter (Blended, Smallfoot), and actress Keiko Agena, who starred in Gilmore Girls and Prodigal Son. The event is on Saturday, June 4, from 5 to 6:30pm PDT. Tickets and more information HERE.
There is a Friday Flash Sale: Tickets available for $25 on Friday, June 3rd only.
Singer, songwriter, producer and human rights advocate MILCK, whose performance of her ballad "Quiet" at the 2017 Women's March went viral and became the unofficial anthem of the movement, will be the Bold Ink Awards’ special musical guest.
This year’s Host Committee members include: Lauren Graham, Nancy Meyers, Melissa Rosenberg, Winnie Holzman, Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen, Ilene Resnick, Jennifer Hoppe, Lisa McQuillan, Tahereh Mafi & Ransom Riggs, Allison Deegan, and Clare Sera.
“Amy Sherman-Palladino will be honored for reshaping the landscape of television, through heartwarming stories, dazzling dialogue and strong female characters,” says Keren Taylor, WriteGirl executive director and founder. “With many teens struggling with significant mental health challenges during these tumultuous times, teen girls need a supportive space to express themselves, develop their confidence and connect with strong female creatives. These young women are our future, and it benefits us all to invest in their success. We are thrilled to honor Amy Sherman-Palladino, Beverly White, Mara Brock Akil and Margaret Atwood this year, spotlighting their tremendous work as writers, truth-tellers and role models for our teen girls and nonbinary youth.”
WriteGirl serves more than 500 teens annually, mainly from high-density neighborhoods. Since its formation in 2001, one hundred percent of WriteGirl’s graduating seniors have entered college, many on full or partial scholarships and many as the first in their family to do so. WriteGirl offers online workshops led by acclaimed women writers with genres spanning from poetry and songwriting to journalism and screenwriting.
WriteGirl provides a counterbalance to the enormous challenges teen girls face, including depression, pregnancy, incarceration and violence in their communities. It strives to provide every girl with a mentor who can help her ultimately discover her voice and true aspirations.
For WriteGirl, adapting all programming online due to the pandemic has allowed WriteGirl to expand to reach girls across the U.S. and internationally, with writing programs now serving groups of teens in Nevada, Wisconsin, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. One-on-one writing mentors have been matched with teens in Nigeria, Uruguay, Poland and many other countries.
First held in 2006, the WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards is an uplifting event and benefit for WriteGirl that celebrates outstanding women writers and raises vital funds for WriteGirl creative writing programs. WriteGirl is seeking to raise critical funding for its workshops, one-on-one mentoring and college application assistance during these challenging times to both sustain current WriteGirl programs and support the organization’s growth as it expands to reach even more teens.
In 2013, WriteGirl was honored by First Lady Michelle Obama with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. In 2014, Taylor was named a CNN Hero.
To learn more about WriteGirl and view the Sponsorship Kit or Press Kit, please visit the WriteGirl website.
Scott Busby
The Busby Group
+1 310-600-7645
scottb@thebusbygroup.com
2022 WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards Trailer