UZBEKISTAN, June 2 - Signed documents will strengthen Uzbekistan – Tajikistan multifaceted partnership

Following the talks at the highest level, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a historic Declaration on strengthening eternal friendship and alliance.

11 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Among them:

– An action plan for further deepening and enhancing collaboration in the industrial cooperation;

– Agreement between the ministries of culture in culture and art for 2022-2023;

– An action plan for the development of bilateral cooperation between Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan and Sughd region of Tajikistan;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the environmental protection and rational nature management;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the sericulture industry.

Source: UzA