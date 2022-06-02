Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Presidents visit the Technopark

UZBEKISTAN, June 2 - The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited the Technopark in the city of Tashkent.

The industrial complex, created on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, hosts 17 projects worth $365 million. Today, 13 of them have been launched, the production of electronic gas meters, refrigerators, industrial air conditioners and cooling systems, elevators and escalators, accessories for doors and windows has been launched.

This year, enterprises of insulation products, water heating equipment, kitchen appliances and a logistics center will start operating.

The guests were informed about the advantages of products manufactured in the Technopark.

Goods are produced under foreign brands and under their control. They are in high demand. Thanks to the ratio of price and quality, they have a strong place in the markets of neighboring countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the need for close cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries, the implementation of joint projects, the expansion of industrial cooperation and trade.

The industrial potential of Uzbekistan, the wide range and quality of products made a great impression on the guests.

Source: UzA

