BIM Facility Management Giving Asset Managers an Opportunity to Plan at Preconstruction
Facility Management Services
Using Tejjy Inc.'s BIM asset management services, facility managers track, evaluate, and analyze space to use it more efficiently.
Implementing BIM, asset managers get involved in the design & construction phase and ensure that all information and records are captured in the proper location, time, and manner.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset managers were traditionally brought in near the end of the building's life cycle when assets had already been chosen and were in use. So, they could never have a say in how assets were installed or located. Using BIM facility management services, asset managers get an opportunity to plan their facility operations at the pre-construction stage. The BIM technology provides much more than just asset location in a building. To put it more critically, Building Information Modeling involves all stakeholders from the start.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Implementing BIM, asset managers get involved in the design and construction phase. As a result, they have a say in what equipment is chosen and incorporated into the facility, as well as ensure that all information and records are captured in the proper location, time, and manner."
Instead of inheriting the building information acquired by other teams, asset management specialists design asset installation in such a way that maintenance and operations become more efficient throughout the life cycle of the building.
Benefits of BIM Facility Management:
A. Maintenance Planning and Execution Made Easier with BIM - BIM's role as a "building manual" benefits maintenance staff in two ways.
• Real-time access to shared asset profiles – Building Information Modeling records asset profiles for each object in the model, just like maintenance management or enterprise asset management system. A user can get all information about an asset by clicking the item in the BIM, which includes performance and condition data, physical dimensions, and key documents connected to the object or asset. It's all in BIM. While a maintenance planner sees all data, he or she can use it to design preventive maintenance strategies for the facility.
• A better understanding of asset locations - Whenever experts are dispatched to a facility to repair a problem, they may need to punch holes in walls or remove fixtures. However, this could result in costly errors. They can see exactly what assets are behind that wall or behind that ceiling using a 3D model. Hence they can determine where the issue is and fix it quickly without having to spend a lot of time locating the problem or avoiding neighboring assets. The BIM model's connection to the IWMS (integrated workplace management system) is a two-way street, which means that changes to asset locations or details in the core IWMS will be reflected in the BIM, ensuring that all departments have access to the same real-time data to make better decisions.
B. BIM simplifies measuring and scenario testing for space planners - Planning and controlling space is a crucial step in building a productive office environment or a productive factory floor. In two ways, a Building Information Model can help you save time and money:
• More precise space measurements: Facility managers need accurate data for a space's dimensions, and BIM aids to automate that process. The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) both have produced industry standards for measuring space. Traditionally, a planner would have to take many measures for each norm. Now, they can save time and money by using BIM.
• Relational objects are free to use in scenario testing: The details contained within Building Information Modeling objects are the source of the space planning benefit of BIM. Since the items are aware of their characteristics, such as material, cost, and size, they are also aware of how they interact with the other objects in the model. Considering the case of a facility manager who needs to renovate a whole office floor through the model, he or she may grasp a wall "object" and drag it to a different location. As the space planner moves the wall to a different space, changed ripples are found across the entire model affected viewpoints. This provides opportunities for an efficient arrangement or potential conflicts.
While Building Information Modeling is used in conjunction with an IWMS, it provides considerable benefits to facilities managers in a variety of functions, as well as functioning as a living master file that holds a plethora of information about the facility and its contents. BIM is used throughout the building life cycle, from design through construction to operations and this is where all stakeholders can benefit and exploit the common platform.
Facility Management Stages:
As soon as the building is finished, the facilities management stage begins. Tejjy Inc. uses Building Information Modeling technology to ensure that the building facilities operations management runs smoothly. Asset management, business administration, asset maintenance, contract management, refurbishment, and rehabilitation activities are all part of facility management. Tejjy Inc. BIM consultants coordinate building system planning, design, and management processes, giving a central database to facility managers with information on the building structure, floor plans, furnishing, space management, MEP equipment specifications, and more.
Using Tejjy Inc.'s BIM asset management services, facility managers track, evaluate, and analyze space to use it more efficiently. Facilities management and operations are aided by 6D BIM modeling, which leads to increased company efficiency. Stakeholders track important asset data such as status, technical specifications, warranty information, operations, and maintenance using 7D modeling. BIM services give the required data to develop the facility's energy consumption strategy at the lowest possible cost.
Facility management and operations services of Tejjy Inc:
• Engineering Diagnostics: Tejjy Inc. provides engineering diagnostics services, which include engineering analysis to determine the reasons for structural problems. Modelers, structural engineers, MEP consultants, contractors, and surveyors have managed commercial and residential projects. Constructability study is performed by expert structural Modelers during the pre-construction stage, finding clashes and reducing rework during the later stages of construction.
• MEP Facility Management Consulting: Whether embarking on a new building project or updating an existing structure, there are various benefits of choosing Tejjy Inc for MEP Facility Management consulting services. Buildings require considerable upkeep and facility improvement after a few decades. MEP Consultants provide comprehensive planning and MEP BIM services as part of a project management strategy for rehabilitating degraded buildings. Tejjy Inc. MEP BIM consultants assist facilities management and maintenance in the United States for mechanical, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services. A team of architects and engineers with over 15 years of expertise ensures cost-effective and dependable solutions for commercial, residential, educational, and healthcare institutions.
• Facilities Operations & Maintenance: BIM operation and maintenance services focus on ensuring that a building maintenance plan facility runs smoothly. Tejjy Inc. provides BIM-integrated repair and maintenance services for retail stores, offices, factories, campuses, warehouses, hospitals, real estate, and other residential and commercial buildings.
• Base Operations Support Services: Tejjy Inc. provides architectural, engineering, and construction firms with base operations support - infrastructure and logistics. The resources for appropriate MEP system installations are delivered by top BIM consultants of a design-build organization in the United States. The resources boost employee productivity and infrastructural support while ensuring a high quality of life. The construction management and BIM modeling expertise oversee a wide range of support services that are critical to the seamless and safe operation of base operations across USA.
• Facility Condition Assessment: As soon as the building is finished, the facility management stage begins. Tejjy Inc. uses Building Information Modeling technology to ensure that the building facilities operations management runs smoothly. Asset management, business administration, asset maintenance, contract management, refurbishment, and rehabilitation activities are all part of facility management. Tejjy Inc. BIM consultants coordinate building system planning, design, and management processes, giving a central database to facility managers with information on the building structure, floor plans, furnishing, space management, MEP equipment specifications and more. Facilities management and operations are aided by 6D BIM modeling, which leads to increased company efficiency.
• Asset Management: Tejjy Inc. uses 7D BIM to handle facility asset management. Building Information Modeling (BIM) enables project managers to maintain facilities throughout the life cycle of a construction project. The method allows AEC businesses to keep track of asset information such as permission documents, specifications, and operation manuals, among other things. Architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, and other construction professionals can improve asset life-cycle management and compliance by using 7D BIM.
• BIM Facility Management: Building owners and facility operation and management service professionals are discovering the in-depth value of BIM and using it to save money on operations. Through its collaborative platform, Building Information Modeling streamlines the process for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction firms throughout the project life cycle, increasing profitability. Facility Management Operations and Maintenance has also become a critical component of the building structure, which BIM can manage quickly. Tejjy BIM engineers effectively manage all aspects of their facilities portfolios involved in the project life-cycle. Starting from schedule and scope to the cost alignment, Tejjy Inc.’s expertise handles all projects without disruption to operations.
• Initial Outfitting & Transition Services: Tejjy Inc. delivers government, residential, and commercial clients in the USA initial outfitting and transition services. According to the project timetable, the team of BIM consultants answers to construction project needs. For residential, medical, and commercial establishments, Tejjy provides initial outfitting and transition services (IO&T) to solve project timeline concerns. With accurate facility planning, procurement, and installation of MEPFP services, BIM engineers of Tejjy Inc. oversee every aspect of the project design.
How does Tejjy work with BIM facility operations and maintenance?
• Facility planning & data collection for future facilities management
• Assessment of present systems
• Identification of facility management goals
• Facility designing, standards development, and design deliverables for building management
• Facility operations, including data integration, data migration, and staff training
Use Tejjy Inc. for BIM Integrated Facilities Management:
• Elimination of multidisciplinary disputes across MEPFP services, lowering construction costs
• Asset management, decreasing space waste and assuring building performance
• Improved BIM facility management through planning, designing, and operations
• Enhanced energy efficiency of buildings through 6D BIM modeling
• Streamlined maintenance of building facilities by 7D BIM modeling
To get more information, contact Tejjy Inc. BIM modeling company in USA at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.
sukhchain singh
Tejjy Inc.
+1 2405954210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
BIM Facility Management | BIM Technologies | Tejjy Imaginations Delivered