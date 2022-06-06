Fast Fashion Tested: Zara and Guess Score Worst Eco Collection

H&M, Guess, Pull&Bear or Zara - which eco collection is the best? Combined ranking for the best eco collection Combined ranking for the worst eco collection

Moincoins has thoroughly tested the eco collections of some of the biggest fast fashion brands. This is how the brands scored in terms of their sustainability.

If you look deeper into the results, it’s quite revealing how seriously (or not) some brands take their sustainability efforts.” — Alicja Borucinska, Moincoins CEO

HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last six months, Moincoins has tested four of the most popular fast fashion brands to determine which one has the most sustainable eco collection. The tested brands are Zara, Guess, H&M and Pull&Bear. The in-depth review shows that Zara and Guess offer the least eco-friendly collections, whereas Pull&Bear has the best.The test was conducted from November 2021 to January 2022 and included testing T-shirts, jeans, sweaters and dresses from the brands’ eco collections. The testers looked into the sustainability of the materials, textile certifications, quality and durability, as well as the product information given in the online shop and on the product tags. All items were worn, washed, handled and cared for according to the care instructions by Moincoins employees.Ranking:1. Pull&Bear - Join Life Collection2. H&M - Conscious Choice Collection3. Zara - Join Life CollectionGuess - Guess Eco CollectionThe results show that the Guess Eco collection lacked transparency and used the least amount of sustainable materials. The clothing from Guess was the most expensive but had the best quality. Zara’s products were the worst in terms of quality and durability, but some items had textile certifications. H&M Conscious Choice scored average and was the cheapest of all brands tested. Pull&Bear was the surprise winner, ranking highest when it came to sustainable materials and product information."If you look deeper into the results, it’s quite revealing how seriously (or not) some brands take their sustainability efforts. ”- Alicja Borucinska, CEO MoincoinsThe product results surprised the testers more than once. All test results were rolled out over the last four weeks on the Moincoins blog. In addition to the articles, the team documented the testing on camera and created a video series “People care for the environment AND money in their pockets. This is where fast fashion comes into play.”- Alicja BorucinskaThe detailed test was conducted since sustainability in fashion is becoming important for more and more consumers in the United States and globally, a study revealed. But according to it, the majority of consumers are not willing to pay more for sustainability. This is why Moincoins focused on reviewing the eco collections of fast fashion brands - they are cheaper than most sustainable brands.The Moincoins team provides customers with helpful information about sustainable shopping and a green lifestyle. On the Moincoins blog, the authors guide the readers through topics such as slow fashion, ecotourism and how to add eco-friendly habits to their lifestyle.* * *Save money, save the planet! Moincoins is a savings platform that highlights sustainable brands. It is the first project by the affiliate marketing company Users Digital GmbH, based in Hamburg, Germany. It was founded in 2020 by CEO Alicja Borucinska. The team currently consists of eight marketing specialists from different cultures and backgrounds. Customers from Germany, the UK and the U.S. can shop through Moincoins and save money with cash back and coupon codes.If you would like to find out more about Moincoins and saving the planet, visit moincoins.comFor media inquiries / further information reach out to our team: press@moincoins.com

Fast Fashion Tested: Which Eco Collection is the Best?