Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Remarks on the Gun Violence Epidemic in America

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on President Biden’s remarks on gun violence in America:

“Tonight, President Biden expressed what so many Americans are feeling: grief, heartbreak, anger, and outrage that gun violence continues to take the lives of so many in our country, particularly children. There are several reasons why gun violence has become such an epidemic, but the most straightforward reason why outbursts of rage and violence have become more deadly is because of the ease by which the most dangerous, military-style assault weapons can find their way into the hands of those who do not bear them responsibly. When dozens of elementary-school children are gunned-down in a matter of minutes in their classroom, when Americans are afraid to walk down the streets of their neighborhoods because of near-daily shootings, something is fundamentally wrong. This moment demands change.

“That’s why the House voted to pass two critical pieces of gun-safety legislation: the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and legislation to close the Charleston Loophole. Both will make our communities safer by ensuring that those wishing to purchase a legal firearm can be trusted to possess these deadly weapons. Nine out of ten Americans – including a majority of responsible gun owners – support comprehensive background-check legislation. Enacting these bills, which unfortunately Republicans are filibustering in the Senate, would be a major step in addressing our epidemic of gun violence. However, as President Biden made clear tonight, we must do more to make our communities safer. That’s why the House will be voting on additional gun-safety measures next week, including legislation championed by Rep. McBath and Rep. Carbajal, to prevent those who may be a danger to themselves or others from possessing a firearm legally, and a package of bills from Chairman Nadler and the Judiciary Committee aimed at removing ghost guns from our streets, banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, cracking down on gun trafficking, promoting safe gun storage, and raising the legal age to purchase semi-automatic weapons.

“Democrats and Republicans together owe it to the American people to keep our communities safe from gun violence. The legislation passed by our Majority and that we will consider in the House next week together represent the most serious action in a generation to reduce crime and protect Americans’ lives and safety. The families of Uvalde, of Buffalo, of Tulsa, of El Paso, of Newtown, of Parkland, of Orlando, of Las Vegas, of Littleton, of too many other places to name, and of communities where gun violence has become a daily plague - they are looking to Washington for action. President Biden is ready to sign legislation. The House will continue to do its part by passing strong gun-safety bills; Americans expect the Senate to act as well to keep our people safe, and act it must.”