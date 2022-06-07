Neolytix’s 10th Anniversary: Celebrating the Past, Present, and Future
Most of our growth thereafter was word of mouth; practice owners and stakeholders trusted our services. I believe our hands-on approach with our clients made a difference.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based management services organization, Neolytix, celebrated its 10th anniversary in May this year. The founders took the opportunity to reflect on the company’s impressive growth over the last decade and the journey into the future.
— Managing Partner Ritu Bhatnagar
Today, Neolytix is a company with over 80 employees spread across the globe, offering a wide range of services to small to medium-sized medical practices across the United States. Although it is a considerably large organization today, Neolytix stems from humble beginnings.
Founder and managing partner Ritu Bhatnagar was formerly employed by a renowned medical billing company and felt that the services provided were sub-optimal. Ritu realized that her love for analytics, technology, and meaningful management reporting, enveloped in empathy for small business owners, was something that the market demanded.
Ritu started Neolytix in 2012 independently, and it was only until August of 2013 that she began building the Neolytix team. “Neolytix journey was a one (wo)man show for the first 8-10 months of it’s its existence. We were blessed to have consulting, credentialing, and medical billing projects in the initial months. Neolytix was committed to providing boutique customized service to all clients. We provided intuitive insights and information to practice owners which made sense and were easy to understand. Most of our growth thereafter was word of mouth; practice owners and stakeholders trusted our services. I believe our hands-on approach with our clients made a difference, we not only provided services efficiently but also trained the staff members or create the process for the office to have a better patient experience. Neolytix has always been an extension of the client’s office rather than a third party or a vendor. I remember spending 12 hours per day to make sure I can deliver the promise of meaningful and efficient service. Learning how to bypass the machine (IVR) by talking gibberish to be able to get hold of a real person while calling insurance companies. With the growing number of clients and projects the new team members were added. We are blessed to have a wonderful team; our clients love the service, commitment and expertise of the entire team."
After realizing the growing demand for digital services in the medical industry, Practice Tech Solutions was added to the Neolytix portfolio in 2018. Neolytix wanted a boutique-style service that didn’t adhere to the standard ‘cookie cutter’ solutions, as co-founder and managing partner Rajat Bhatnagar explains.
“Practice Tech Solutions was the digital services we added to Neolytix’s portfolio. We were experimenting with a simplified name for services that could provide an easy identity to our philosophy of being a digital experiences firm that connects healthcare providers with healthcare users. This entailed solidifying the boutique style of services we stand for and not cookie-cutter solutions.”
Prior to becoming a managing partner of Neolytixs and heading Practice Tech Solutions in 2018, Raj spent the previous 21 years of his career working for Fortune 500 companies. Rajat is a trained Six Sigma Black Belt and has been a transformation practitioner in shared services leveraging LEAN process improvement, robotics, automation, and analytics.
The successes of the past decade and the momentum the company generated led them to create ambitious goals going forward. The company prides itself on transparency and is therefore open to sharing its goals with the public. One of the main pillars of their future strategic intent is based on employee empowerment.
“We want to build a ‘Team First’ culture. We are unashamed of not being able to work with all customers. Providing a stress-free environment for our team, which promotes healthy working relationships, is our top priority,” Rajat stated. The company also provided free courses on LinkedIn Learning for employees for upskilling purposes.
The second fundamental goal moving forward is assisting small and medium-sized medical practices to succeed in a market dominated by investment groups expanding and putting pressure on the smaller organizations. Rajat stated: “We want to help them succeed and gain an advantage in a landscape dominated by investment groups who are scaling and are on an acquisition spree. In a world where everyone is racing to get to a ‘finish line,' we want to focus on the journey and place importance on how we get there.’’
In addition, the company is also expanding its portfolio of services which includes financial services for existing clients and creating simplified self-service solutions for existing services the company provides.
Neolytix is also planning to expand its footprint in the Philippines and India and grow its services into other global markets, possibly England and Australia first.
"The most rewarding part of my journey since the inception of Neolytix is my multicultural Team. I absolutely love how people from all over the world with different languages and cultures work in sync as a team. I have learned so much from my team. I am looking forward to being able to expand our services and client base similarly to our team "across the world." I am excited to learn and add value by providing boutique services to the global clientele yet to be explored. I am looking forward to the as next phase of Neolytix growth!"
For additional information about Neolytix, including press releases and services, visit https://neolytix.com/.
Rajat Bhatnagar
Neolytix LLC
+1 888-828-2585
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Dr. Roma Franzia, Owner of the Pediatric practice in Winnetka, IL talks about her service experience with Neolytix.