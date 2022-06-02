Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.2.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer Moran, 38, of San Diego, has been appointed Deputy Director of Operations at the Office of Digital Innovation, where she has served as Deputy Director of Talent since 2021. She was Deputy Director of Business Operations at Technology Transformation Services from 2019 to 2021, where she was Acting Director for Talent in 2019 and Product and Process Lead from 2016 to 2019. Moran was a Talent Coordinator for 18F from 2015 to 2016, an Executive Assistant at SoundExchange from 2008 to 2015 and Assistant Manager at Nightlife Productions from 2006 to 2007. She was Deputy Director of the Queens Campaign Office for Mayor Michael Bloomberg Re-election Campaign in 2005. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,328. Moran is a Democrat.

Nancy Steffan, 40, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Policy at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, where she has been Assistant General Counsel since 2020. Steffan was a Trial Attorney in the Office of the Solicitor at the United States Department of Labor from 2013 to 2020, where she was an Honors Attorney from 2011 to 2013. She was an Assistant Director at the Worker Rights Consortium from 2006 to 2008, where she was a Program Associate from 2003 to 2006. Steffan earned a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $165,000. Steffan is a Democrat.

Meagan Subers, 36, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation. Subers has been Owner and Lobbyist of Capitol Connection since 2022, where she was a Legislative Advocate from 2010 to 2022. She was a Communications Specialist with Swanson Communications from 2008 to 2010. Subers is a member of the Institute of Governmental Advocates. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Subers is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following designations:

Rebecca Eisen, 72, of Oakland, has been designated Vice Chair of the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, where she has served as a commissioner since 2020.

Lenny Mendonca, 61, of Moss Beach, has been designated as Alternate to R. Sean Randolph on the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.