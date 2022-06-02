Celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

CANADA, June 2 - On the 70th anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation, Prince Edward Island has several activities to honour this special occasion.

This evening, the Shaw Building on Rochford Street will be lit up in purple to commemorate this special occasion. The Jubilee will be celebrated throughout the year, including various celebrations at Government House, such as the creation of a Platinum Jubilee Garden, unveiled yesterday.

A new medal has been created to honour the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, to commemorate Her Majesty’s lifelong service to Canada, will honour significant contributions and achievements by Islanders to the province or to a region, community or field.

“We are delighted to honour Her Majesty who celebrates 70 years of service as Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth with a commemorative medal. We are also proud of creating a beautiful garden, which will honour Her Majesty,” said Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry. “Through the Platinum Jubilee Medal Program, we will be able to honour Islanders who have greatly contributed to our wonderful province.”

For this program, a total of 584 medals will be distributed to Islanders who have rendered important service to their fellow citizens, with a specific focus on residents who have:

provided volunteer service at the local level;

contributed to the Province’s reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples;

contributed to the Province’s diversity and inclusion goals, including the promotion of the Acadian and Francophone community;

served, or are serving, in the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and emergency services; or

made a positive impact on the preservation of the environment.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize Her Majesty’s 70 years of remarkable service to the Commonwealth, including Canada. The Government of Prince Edward Island is proud to have created a commemorative medal to recognize her reign. It is also a good opportunity to honour Islanders who have greatly contributed to the province through their hardwork by dedicating their time to a cause close to their heart.” - Premier Dennis King

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal program will run to the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year, February 5, 2023. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

The province is also establishing a tree planting initiative to create a legacy for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by adding a stream to its Greening Spaces Program (GSP). Beginning June 2, municipalities, community groups and non-governmental organizations can apply to the GSP for trees and shrubs to create a legacy, while also contributing to provincial NetZero goals.

Trees and shrubs will be provided to groups for the fall 2022 planting season, based on availability, with the possibility of extension based on demand.

“Trees help improve the Island's capacity to adapt to climate change among other important things such as stabilizing soil, improving water conservation, regulating temperature extremes, storing carbon, and increasing wildlife habitat,” said Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Steven Myers. “Planting more trees will help us to reach our Net Zero goals and create a more sustainable Island for all.”

For more information and to apply to the GSP visit: Greening Spaces Program.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is the international celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the thrones of seven countries, including Canada, on February 6, 1952. She is the first monarch in Canada's modern era to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee. During her reign, The Queen has visited Prince Edward Island three times, in 1959, on October 6, 1964 for the official opening of the Confederation Centre of the Arts and in 1973 for the centennial of Prince Edward Island’s entry into Confederation. She also visited as Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

