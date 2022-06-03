Brookville Police Department
EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective midnight, June 01, 2022, the newly formed four-Village Brookville Police Department will be protecting Brookville, Cove Neck, Matinecock and Mill Neck. Residents will now see the distinctive blue, white and gold hybrid Ford Explorer police vehicles patrolling their streets. Fully outfitted with the latest police equipment, onboard technology, and computer access to Headquarters, these new cars are like rolling police stations.
“Launching this Department has been an exciting challenge and a true partnership between the four Mayors,” said Dan Serota, Brookville’s mayor. “I wish to thank the mayors, Tom Zoller, of Cove Neck; Ken Goodman of Matinecok; and Peter Quick of Mill Neck who have all gone “above and beyond” to ensure that this would be an exemplary police department in every sense of the word,” said Serota.
Three mobile office units with state-of-the-art facilities, serving as temporary Headquarters, are located in the Village of Brookville at the Nature Park,195 Brookville Road. Two units are being used by officers and staff and the third, handicap accessible unit, is for residents and public acess. It will be open from 9am - 4pm daily, Monday - Friday, for help with non-emergency police related matters such as lost property, vacant residences, records request, etc.
There are currently 17 officers, 3 support personnel and a Chief of Police working over two 12-hours shifts, 7am to 7pm, and 7pm to 7am, daily. Change of tours will take place “over the road” and not at Headquarters.
Kenneth W. Lack, who retired late last year as the Chief of Patrol from the Nassau County Police Department, will serve as Chief of the Department. “Chief Lack is a committed and innovative leader,” said Mayor Serota. “His credentials are extraordinary, his knowledge and ability to get things done have already proven itself and his 30+ years of experience add real value to policing in the four Villages.”
Daniel Serota
