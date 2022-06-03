Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,847 in the last 365 days.

Brookville Police Department

Four Mayors of the newly formed Brookville Police Department with Chief Lack

Brookville Police cars

BROOKVILLE, NEW YORK, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective midnight, June 01, 2022, the newly formed four-Village Brookville Police Department will be protecting Brookville, Cove Neck, Matinecock and Mill Neck. Residents will now see the distinctive blue, white and gold hybrid Ford Explorer police vehicles patrolling their streets. Fully outfitted with the latest police equipment, onboard technology, and computer access to Headquarters, these new cars are like rolling police stations.

“Launching this Department has been an exciting challenge and a true partnership between the four Mayors,” said Dan Serota, Brookville’s mayor. “I wish to thank the mayors, Tom Zoller, of Cove Neck; Ken Goodman of Matinecok; and Peter Quick of Mill Neck who have all gone “above and beyond” to ensure that this would be an exemplary police department in every sense of the word,” said Serota.

Three mobile office units with state-of-the-art facilities, serving as temporary Headquarters, are located in the Village of Brookville at the Nature Park,195 Brookville Road. Two units are being used by officers and staff and the third, handicap accessible unit, is for residents and public acess. It will be open from 9am - 4pm daily, Monday - Friday, for help with non-emergency police related matters such as lost property, vacant residences, records request, etc.

There are currently 17 officers, 3 support personnel and a Chief of Police working over two 12-hours shifts, 7am to 7pm, and 7pm to 7am, daily. Change of tours will take place “over the road” and not at Headquarters.

Kenneth W. Lack, who retired late last year as the Chief of Patrol from the Nassau County Police Department, will serve as Chief of the Department. “Chief Lack is a committed and innovative leader,” said Mayor Serota. “His credentials are extraordinary, his knowledge and ability to get things done have already proven itself and his 30+ years of experience add real value to policing in the four Villages.”

Daniel Serota
Brookville Police Department
+1 516-440-2300
email us here

You just read:

Brookville Police Department

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.