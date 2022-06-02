Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointments to Alaska Boards and Commissions

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State boards and commissions.

Alaska Commission on Aging

Cheryl La Follette – Anchorage

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2024

Alaska Council on Emergency Medical Services

Benjamin Knowles – Dutch Harbor

Term: 5/25/2022-12/1/2024

Alaska Humanities Forum Board of Directors

Jeannine Jabaay – Hope (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council

Kay Larson-Blair – Anchorage

Term: 5/25/2022 – 12/1/2023

Alaska Safety Advisory Council

Elaine Banda – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024

Ann Lindsey – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024

Devin Lucas – Chugiak (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024

Don Maynor – Palmer (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024

Christopher Warner – Soldotna (reappointment)

Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024

Alaska State Emergency Response Commission

Benjamin Knowles – Dutch Harbor

Term: 5/25/2022 – 7/1/2024

Alaska Workforce Investment Board

Michelle Rizk – Fairbanks

Term: 5/25/2022 – 12/1/2025

Aviation Advisory Board

David Wilson – Palmer

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

Michael Reeve – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

James Dodson – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

Big Game Commercial Services Board

Larry Kunder – Anchorage

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026

Board of Dental Examiners

Kenley Michaud – Anchorage

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

Board of Marine Pilots

James Cunningham – Homer

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

Board of Massage Therapists

Annetta Atwell – North Pole

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026

Board of Professional Counselors

Teresa Cotton – Bethel

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026

Board of Social Work Examiners

Ann Applebee – Palmer

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025

Recreation Rivers Advisory Board

Stafford Glashan – Wasilla

Term: None defined

Regulatory Commission of Alaska

Robert “Bob” Doyle – Wasilla

Term: 5/23/2022 – 3/1/2028

Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee

Bradley Janorschke – Kenai

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2023

State Medical Board

David Paulson – Anchorage

Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2024

