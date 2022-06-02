Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointments to Alaska Boards and Commissions
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State boards and commissions.
Alaska Commission on Aging
Cheryl La Follette – Anchorage
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2024
Alaska Council on Emergency Medical Services
Benjamin Knowles – Dutch Harbor
Term: 5/25/2022-12/1/2024
Alaska Humanities Forum Board of Directors
Jeannine Jabaay – Hope (reappointment)
Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council
Kay Larson-Blair – Anchorage
Term: 5/25/2022 – 12/1/2023
Alaska Safety Advisory Council
Elaine Banda – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024
Ann Lindsey – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024
Devin Lucas – Chugiak (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024
Don Maynor – Palmer (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024
Christopher Warner – Soldotna (reappointment)
Term: 7/1/2022 – 7/1/2024
Alaska State Emergency Response Commission
Benjamin Knowles – Dutch Harbor
Term: 5/25/2022 – 7/1/2024
Alaska Workforce Investment Board
Michelle Rizk – Fairbanks
Term: 5/25/2022 – 12/1/2025
Aviation Advisory Board
David Wilson – Palmer
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
Michael Reeve – Anchorage (reappointment)
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
James Dodson – Fairbanks (reappointment)
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
Big Game Commercial Services Board
Larry Kunder – Anchorage
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Dental Examiners
Kenley Michaud – Anchorage
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
Board of Marine Pilots
James Cunningham – Homer
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
Board of Massage Therapists
Annetta Atwell – North Pole
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Professional Counselors
Teresa Cotton – Bethel
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Social Work Examiners
Ann Applebee – Palmer
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2025
Recreation Rivers Advisory Board
Stafford Glashan – Wasilla
Term: None defined
Regulatory Commission of Alaska
Robert “Bob” Doyle – Wasilla
Term: 5/23/2022 – 3/1/2028
Renewable Energy Fund Advisory Committee
Bradley Janorschke – Kenai
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2023
State Medical Board
David Paulson – Anchorage
Term: 5/25/2022 – 3/1/2024