May 25, 2022

Nadia Marji CMP®, KDWP Chief of Public Affairs
(785) 338-3036
nadia.marji@ks.gov

Enjoy Free Fishing Days – June 4-5, 2022

PRATT – June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license.  The free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling; kind of a “try it before you buy it” opportunity.  In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits,  and equipment requirements.

If you’re looking for a place to drop a line during Free Fishing Days, visit ksoutdoors.com/fishing and click “Where To Fish” for a list of fishing locations near you.

After you’ve found an ideal spot or two, consult the 2022 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary prior to hitting the water. The summary contains vital information specific to all public waters and even has some handy tips and tricks on tying knots and identifying fish. View an electronic version at ksoutdoors.com/fishing, or pick up a hard-copy at your nearest license vendor.

Kansas fishing regulations, forecasts, and more can also be accessed via the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app for iOS and Android. Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/KDWP-Mobile-Apps/ to download. 

With the right location, a variety of baits to choose from, and some cooperative weather, Kansas fishing can be a blast. Give it a try; we can bet you’ll be hooked. 

