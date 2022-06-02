Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Welcomes National Association of State Treasurers to San Antonio for Annual Conference

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Welcomes National Association of State Treasurers to San Antonio for Annual Conference

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is welcoming the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) to San Antonio for its annual Treasury Management Training Symposium (TMTS), set for June 6-9 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The symposium is the organization’s largest annual conference and its first in-person TMTS conference in two years.

“I am excited to welcome symposium attendees to San Antonio,” Hegar said. “Events over the last two years have shown me just what my NAST colleagues are made of. From labor shortages to supply chain woes, state treasurers and staff have piloted wildly unpredictable and unprecedented terrain.

“The training and dialogue fostered by events like TMTS are vital to the success of our respective economies, and we welcome this opportunity to reconnect in person with our colleagues from around the nation.”

NAST provides advocacy and support that enables member states to pursue and administer sound financial policies and programs that benefit the country.

Membership is composed of all state treasurers or state finance officials with comparable responsibilities from the United States, its commonwealths, territories and the District of Columbia, along with employees of these agencies.

For more information about the conference, visit the NAST website.

