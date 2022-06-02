DHHL News Release: Kapolei Sidewalk and Stormwater Basin Repairs

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Kaikor Construction Group, Inc., will conduct sidewalk and stormwater basin repairs to Kapolei homestead communities including the Kaupeʻa, Maluʻōhai, and Kānehili Subdivisions.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, June 6, 2022, and conclude at the end of the year, weather permitting.

Area residents should expect to see roll-off dumpsters in the community as well as construction noise and possible reduced traffic conditions Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the scheduled construction period.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(808) 620-9591

[email protected]