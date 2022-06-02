Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Representative Peter J. Daley II

In honor of former Pennsylvania State Representative Peter J. Daley II, who recently passed away, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

Rep. Daley served in the PA House of Representatives from 1983 to 2016, representing the 49th District, which covered municipalities in Fayette and Washington counties.

The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Daley’s interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.