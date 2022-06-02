Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission Celebrates National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

The month of June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month—a month dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of June 2019, the Caribbean-American population of the U.S. was more than 13 million.

“Caribbean Americans have enriched our communities and our history through their diverse cultures, traditions, and values,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Delaware is proud to be the home of so many Caribbean Americans who themselves are leaders in government, the arts, and various other fields. I wish all Caribbean Americans a happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month.”

The Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission, a commission under the Delaware Department of State, consists of seven members appointed by the Governor whose mission is to promote the welfare of all people of African descent in the State of Delaware.

“Everyone is encouraged to participate in some of the planned events during the month of June as we learn more about our Caribbean brothers and sisters through various cultural expressions like music, fashion, cuisine, personalities, etc.,” said Dr. Kelechi Lawrence, Chairman, Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission.

To celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month, LaFate Gallery, located at 227 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19808, is hosting several free events during June:

June 3, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Kick-off event at LaFate Gallery

June 10, 2022, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lunch hour LIVE music with guitarist extraordinaire, Rickie Aknes

June 18, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cultural heritage art classes for children in celebration of Juneteenth

June 24, 2022, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lunch hour LIVE music with drummer Aaron Walker and keyboardist Kevin Benjamin

June 11 and June 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning LIVE with storyteller and historian Eunice LaFate

June 24, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Caribbean-American Heritage Award event at Artzscape II, 223 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19808



For more information about these events, please contact Eunice LaFate at (302) 656-6786.