Victoria Colangelo Announces Candidacy for Winter Springs City Commissioner District 2
Victoria Colangelo, Winter Springs resident announced her candidacy for the Winter Springs City Commissioner District 2.
I have watched and listened for the past 4 years as residents and our City Commission have battled to find common ground. It became clear to me that my time to serve my local government was now.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A longtime Winter Springs resident who has worked in the environmental industry for more than 18 years, announced her candidacy for the Winter Springs City Commissioner District 2. Victoria Colangelo, the CEO of The Mitigation Banking Group, a company she founded in 2017, announced her plans to run in Winter Springs, Florida.
— Victoria Colangelo
Colangelo started a small business that has since facilitated the collection of over $50 million from developers making them invest back into preserving the local environment. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with city and county employees, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the South Florida Water Management District, and other agencies in and around local politics.
Colangelo is running against Kevin Cannon who she says has broken his campaign promises over and over by voting for dozens of special exceptions to allow development projects to move forward. “I have been working to enhance and restore our ecosystem, tirelessly striving to offset the damage done by politicians’ empty promises. I have a vision for what our hometown can be, and the experience to preserve what makes Winter Springs a great place to live.”
Her announcement comes as current District 2 Commissioner Kevin Cannon recently announced his intentions for re-election after already serving for 8 years. “Kevin Cannon is a smart man, and he has served our community for 8 years, but his communication skills and temperament are not ideal for our local community." Colangelo thought about running for office for a few years, and with Winter Springs at a critical point in its history, she thought now would be a good time to serve the residents of Winter Springs, Florida.
Winter Springs has received numerous violations, fines, and consent orders based on how the water systems are being managed. Also, the community has called upon Veolia, the same company that handled the Flint water crisis to oversee the two wastewater plants, three water plants, reclaimed water storage, and the reuse augmentation plant for the Winter Springs community. As a result, ensuring clean and safe drinking water is one of the top priorities of her campaign. Another priority for her is traffic and development as Winter Springs was ranked as the 4th safest city in Florida and now they are ranked 16th. Other priorities for her campaign include sustainable living, smart growth, fiscal responsibility, environmental protection, and preservation of the environment. Colangelo interviewed the former Mayor of Winter Springs, Charles Lacey, where they discussed important issues that are impacting the Winter Springs community.
Colangelo is seeking support from the residents and business leaders in the community ready for change. When she is elected, she will remain CEO of her firm but will be able to dedicate herself full time to the job of City Commissioner. She is engaged to marry Bryan Bruce later this year and they have three daughters, Bella, Lily, and Briella.
About Victoria for Winter Springs: Victoria Colangelo has lived in Winter Springs for 15 years, and prior to that lived in Oviedo for 10 years. Colangelo is a passionate advocate when it comes to preserving our water and wetlands. She has a vision for what Winter Springs can be, and the experience to preserve what makes Winter Springs a great place to live.
