Alabama and Mississippi Celebrate June as Men's Health Month

Men's Health Month focuses on health disparities affecting men and boys year-round.

Men don't always take their health too seriously because they feel good and they are fine. This is a big factor for men dying younger and living less healthy lives.” — Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men's Health Network

ALABAMA, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alabama and Mississippi – The state of Mississippi and the cities of Gadsden, Florence, Montgomery, Phenix City, and Alabaster have issued Men's Health Month proclamations (June) celebrating men’s health and fatherhood year-round, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.Governor Tate Reeves, Mayor Sherman Guyton, Mayor Andy Betterton, Mayor Steven Reed, Mayor Eddie Lowe, and Mayor Scott Brakefield’s proclamations can be found here Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing, even more so with COVID still impacting families and everyday lifestyles. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women (1), and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease (2). Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men (3).Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the MensHealthReportCard.com Proclamations from cities and states be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com "A healthy lifestyle and proactive preventive medical care are key to extending one's lifespan and enhancing general wellbeing. We all want to ensure that our dads, brothers, and sons are able to live long and happy lives. That’s why I was proud to declare June as Men's Health Month in order to help expand awareness on this important issue," said Governor Tate Reeves.“I'm pleased to proclaim June as Men's Health Month to help raise awareness of this issue in our community,” stated mayor Sherman Guyton. “Our health not only affects us, but it also affects our families, and I encourage everyone to be proactive in taking care of their own well-being.”“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “Communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, government agencies, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year.June 17, the Friday before Father’s Day, is Wear Blue Day . People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness of men’s health and post photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag. Also, make sure you #WearBlueForMen and don’t forget to tag Men’s Health Network on social media.For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org Men’s Health Month grew out of National Men’s Health Week, which was enacted by Congress. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com References:(1) https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/mortalitysexrace.pdf (2) https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/causesofdeath.pdf (3) https://www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/MvWhealthuse072501CDC.pdf ###

