Library to Present 5th Annual Summer Movies on the Lawn

latl

The Library of Congress will host its fifth annual “Summer Movies on the Lawn” outdoor film festival this summer, starting July 7. The series of movies from the Library’s National Film Registry will be presented Thursday evenings at sundown on the southeast lawn of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building. Music will be presented prior to each film, with live performances on July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

