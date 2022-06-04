Arkansas Celebrates June as Men's Health Month
Men's Health Month focuses on health disparities affecting men and boys year-round.
Men don't always take their health too seriously because they feel good and they are fine. This is a big factor for men dying younger and living less healthy lives.”ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas – The cities of Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Jonesboro, Mountain Home, Rogers, and Benton have issued Men's Health Month proclamations (June) celebrating men’s health and fatherhood year-round, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.
— Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men's Health Network
Mayor Pat McCabe, Mayor Shirley M. Washington, Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Mayor Hillrey Adams, Mayor Greg Hines, and Mayor Tom Farmer’s proclamations can be found here.
Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing, even more so with COVID still impacting families and everyday lifestyles. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women (1), and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease (2). Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men (3).
Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the MensHealthReportCard.com Proclamations from cities and states be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com
“It is important for the men in our city and state to step up this June, and beyond, in prioritizing their health in terms of diet and exercise, and annual doctor exams and preventative services,” said Mayor Pat McCabe. “With access to ample medical providers, as well as lakes, mountains and hiking and biking trails, Hot Springs and Arkansas offer abundant opportunities for such checkups and healthy outdoor recreation for our men and fathers.”
“The City of Pine Bluff is once again proud to issue a proclamation in recognition of Men’s Health Month. We realize the importance of healthy families in our communities and encourage throughout the year with our partnership with health organizations, the need to place emphasis on healthy living and healthy lifestyle choices. We celebrate our men and boys for they are important in the future of our community, as we all work to be “stronger together,” stated Mayor Shirley M. Washington.
“As men we have a real responsibility to our spouse and children and part of that responsibility is to keep yourself healthy so that we will be there when they need us . . . To accomplish this we must have annual physicals, checkups and recommendations from our doctor. Stay healthy for our loved ones!” Said Mayor Tom Farmer.
“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “Communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”
Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, government agencies, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year.
June 17, the Friday before Father’s Day, is Wear Blue Day. People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness of men’s health and post photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag. Also, make sure you #WearBlueForMen and don’t forget to tag Men’s Health Network on social media.
For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org
Men’s Health Month grew out of National Men’s Health Week, which was enacted by Congress. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com
